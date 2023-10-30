Popular Nigerian transvetite, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has caused a buzz online with his reaction to Disc Jockey, DJ Chicken’s wild behaviour.

The controversial crossdresser, who had attended an event in Ilorin, Kwara state had lodged in the same hotel as DJ Chicken, who is well known for his weird behaviour.

The sugar mummy of Lagos had called security operatives to arrest the DJ for constituting a nuisance in their hotel. According to reports online, DJ Chicken kept making noise and didn’t allow anyone in the hotel to sleep, hence, Bobrisky’s calls for an arrest.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/AuchiJeffblog/status/1718857985219338593?s=20

The video has since gone viral with many slamming Bobrisky for not facing DJ Chicken man to man

See some reactions below;

Aboki Meco wrote, “Shey no be waitin them suppose settle man to man? Na wa o

Party Packs Solution wrote, “DJ Chicken versus Bobrisky on TikTok live soon

Ekemini Otong wrote, “Nawa oo see wetin man do man

Jewel Baby wrote, “Mummy of Lagos go and face him man to man jare. Why he dey disturb you. Chicken warn yourself o before senior man change it for you

The King Isreal wrote, “Why is she calling Olopa on him cause he didn’t give him peace of mind

Toby Loba wrote, “Una wan disturb shim beauty sleep not nice nau

A Feat of Engineering wrote, “As they should! A Queen needs his beauty sleep. Pur