Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut is not happy with female fans who keep asking him for Nigerian singer, Davido’s phone number.

In a recent Instagram post, Ednut lashed out at these fans, reminding them that Davido is a married man.

He wondered if they have any respect.

Tunde Ednut also threatened to post the photo of any lady who requests for Davido’s number.

He wrote;

“Let me make this known, I am tired of ladies messaging me “Please, I want Davido. Just introduce me and leave everything to me”…,” Ednut wrote. “Shey una no get respect. He’s a married man. He’s not single. IF YOU SEND ME THAT MESSAGE AGAIN, I GO POST YOUR PICTURE.”

