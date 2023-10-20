A Spiritworld churchgoer has posted a video in which she confronts Chef Dammy over her recent allegations against her pastor.

It will be recalled that Chef Dammy had just lately come out and accused her pastor, saying clearly that he should be held accountable if anything were to happen to her.

A young man who attends the church has come forward to refute this accusation, stating that the pastor did not make any threats of that nature directed against her life.

According to him;

“Our pastor should be held responsible, for what reason? On what basis? Tell her to give evidence for what she’s saying, everything she’s saying they are lies, she’s just lying everywhere.

What is she trying to say, that they should go and carry my pastor, for what? What did he do? No, answer me, what did he do?”

According to the young man, Dammy has created false online personas against their pastor in an attempt to seek attention and garner pity from the public since she is no longer able to accomplish anything outside of the church, is no longer in style, and the ministry no longer accepts her.

The churchgoer went on to say that the pastor hasn’t spoken to Chef Dammy in more than four months.

Watch the video below;