Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko has penned a sweet note to his 5th wife, Regina Daniels on her birthday today, October 23.

Sharing a lovedup photo of himself and his wife, the billionaire businessman appreciated the actress for her selfless support and love.

Ned Nwoko acknowledged that Regina Daniels has enriched their lives with her unwavering devotion.

He also admired Daniels’ maturity and dedication to family.

According to him, she is wise beyond her years and prioritizes her loved ones.

He wrote;

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife! Your selfless support and love have enriched our lives. Your maturity and dedication to family are truly admirable. Your growth in life endeavors is an inspiration to us all. I cherish every moment with you my dear wife, and today, on your special day, we celebrate you and the wonderful person you are.

On Behalf of the Family we say Happy Birthday.”

See his post below:

ALSO READ: “My family is dead to me” Nigerian boy filmed scattering his parents’ home because his mother refused to meet his demand shares his own side of the story (video)