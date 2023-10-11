A man can be heard on tape cursing his girlfriend for buying her a bone straight wig and an iPhone 14 for her birthday, only for her to phone him on the same day to say “A King Was Born Today.”

The man expressed his dissatisfaction with his girlfriend’s unjust actions in great detail.

It was said that the guy lavishly celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday by getting her a bone-straight iPhone 14 among other things.

He was irritated by the fact that she had only texted him on his own birthday.

He insisted on finding out if it was she who had elevated him to the throne.

He claims that other women are taking the greatest care of their partners by planning surprise birthday celebrations.

