Popular Nigerian transvetite, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, recently opened up about his journey from being born as a man to embracing his identity as a woman.

Re-introducing himself via a post on Instagram, the self-acclaimed Sugar Mummy of Lagos shared his perspective on transitioning and encouraged others to embrace their true selves despite public opinions.

The 32-year-old Lagos socielite took to his social media platform to express his belief that transitioning to a woman was the right path for him.

In his post, Bobrisky shared a captivating collage of a throwback picture alongside his current look, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and self-acceptance.

She wrote:

“Meet d sexiest trans on earth. OKUNEYE Idris believes MONEY answers all demands. With money, you can be whoever you want to be on earth.“Idris was born a man in 1992 August 31st. Immediately I got into dis earth and also mature enough to differentiate btw my right and left!!! I told myself I want to be a WOMAN.

“There’s nothing bad about being a man, truth be told. But I see myself doing better in life as a woman. Women are so caring, soft-hearted, beautiful and hardworking. I saw all dis characteristics in me growing up, especially growing up with an amazing mother.“I’m not regretting taking dis BOLD step. Instead, I’m glad I took d bold step to become who I want to be and not ready and will never apologize to anyone.

“Yes people will say a lot of trash, do I care? No!!! I don’t care…everyone is entitled to their opinions but when it comes to my life ur opinions are completely TRASH!!!

“Ever since I started transitioning into a woman I gave myself dis name BOBRISKY… yes BOBRISKY because I took a lot of risk to be a woman today. Risk going under several knife and still living. “I’m a successful woman today with so much fame, houses, cars etc… lastly don’t be scared of who you want to be. Just do you everyone will be alright.”

