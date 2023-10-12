Zlatan Ibile, a Nigerian singer, has found himself in the spotlight once more, this time as a result of a tweet he posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Zlatan proudly stated in this tweet that he achieved success in his life without using “Yahoo,” or any voodoo methods, such as the practice of using an ex’s panties, which some believe can bring them wealth.

Zlatan hinted that he achieved success through legitimate means, without the need for any devilish act.

Zlatan’s rise from aspiring musician to major player in the music industry lends credence to his statement about the path he chose to success.

“E still Dey be like magic

How I made and I no use any of my ex panties”

See his post below;