The tragic death of Nigerian singer Mohbad has sparked a flurry of conversations, speculations, and controversies.

As the public seeks answers and clarification about the circumstances surrounding his death, controversial figure Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to express her view, specifically targeting fellow artist Zlatan Ibile.

Kemi Olunloyo, known for her fiery personality, has turned her attention to Zlatan Ibile, claiming that the musician is seeking to “eat from both sides” in the aftermath of Mohbad’s sudden death.

Her allegations revolve around Zlatan’s tight relationship with both Naira Marley, who has been charged in connection with Mohbad’s death, and his acquaintance with Mohbad himself.

The uproar originates from a viral video in which Naira Marley’s assistant, Sam Larry, is seen hitting Mohbad. During the altercation, Zlatan can be seen leaping in to defend Mohbad. While Zlatan’s intervention may appear to be a kind gesture in memory of his late friend, Kemi Olunloyo has chosen to read it differently.

Kemi Olunloyo has chastised Zlatan for his dual approach to the problem. Despite his apparent commitment to Mohbad during the altercation, she claims that Zlatan afterwards hinted at the release of new music just days after Mohbad’s untimely death.

As a result, Kemi Olunloyo believes Zlatan is attempting to take advantage of the situation.

The accusations from Kemi Olunloyo have started a conversation among fans with many expressing their own opinions on Zlatan’s actions and intentions during this difficult time.

Reacting, One iam_nayne had this to say,

“This woman should focus on hair tinted hair and leave the young ones. She thinks she knows it all rubbish. See as she Dey like ashawo madam”

One aade_doyin had this to say,

“Make this woman rest. She’s just looking for relevancy. I’m just wondering bloggers are still takina this woman serious”

One viva_drips had this to say,

“Madam anyway belle face, ur point of view always have me in stiches!!! Do a freaking investigation and provide answers to all the obvious questions on Nigerians lips considering all the staggering evidences on the internet. Kindly dissect why he was the only drug user seen in different videos, bullied, battered and living in Fear?”

One iamsteverock had this to say,

“Kemi, blink many times if you’ve been paid to do damage control and divert attention from the real culprits”