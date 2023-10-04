Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavin and owner of the record company, recently expressed his regret on the social networking site Instagram for missing his own wedding.

Remember that the musician was once married before getting divorced; this information was only recently made public.

He wrote:

“I’m confused. So apparently I missed my own wedding last week. See the invite and asoebi they left for my estate gate people. As I no gree marry maybe them don marry me in absentia o🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️”

In reaction, chiamaxsworldoy said: Congratulations ooo. E chock, na me go be the flower girl

wanjikustephens said: I almost caught feelings for not being invited

mandy__chuks said: Imagination wan keeee the person

hawtmoe said: They don set your photo frame do better marriage, we await the 9 months time celebrations

ladyque_1 said: y’all play too much 😂😂 But why you sef go miss your own wedding 😂😂😂😂

ladytara__ said: Nobody should marry my sugar daddy ooooo 😂😂😂😂