Veteran Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo opened up about the profound emotional toll her failed marriage had on her.

The thespian, in a heartfelt conversation on the program ‘Talk to B’ expressed that the psychological battle was so intense that she almost lost her sanity.

Ronke recounted an incident where she contemplated leaving her ex-husband’s house completely naked as a desperate cry for help.

The weight of her broken marriage had pushed her to the edge, leaving her emotionally unbalanced and on the verge of a breakdown.

She said:

“At a point, I almost lost my sanity, like mo fe ya were. I got out of my ex-husband’s room naked, I was going to walk outside naked. It was Bunmi, may her soul rest in perfect peace who drew me back. I was about to walk out butt naked.”

During her darkest moment, Ronke Ojo’s late friend and colleague Orisabunmi, played a crucial role in preventing a potentially devastating situation. Orisabunmi, who has since passed away, stepped in and stopped Ronke from leaving her ex’s house in such a vulnerable state.

Ronke, fondly called Ronke oshodi oke expressed her profound gratitude to her late friend for her timely intervention, stating that it was her support that pulled her away from her darkest moment.

Reflecting on her terrible experience, Ronke Ojo urged women to discern the distinction between a man who lacks financial means and a man who lacks care for his partner.

She emphasized that the mental torture she endured should never be experienced by anyone.

She added; “That mental torture is not good for anyone. Another thing is, there is a difference between a man who doesn’t have any money and a man who doesn’t care, if a man doesn’t care it’s bad.”