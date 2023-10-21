Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Somadina Ayanma has shared a video of his excitement after meeting superstar Nigerian artist, Davido.

The video comes shortly after another reality TV star, Ilebaye, encountered Davido and was too scared to approach him for a photo.

We’d recall that Davido denied knowing Phyna, another reality TV personality who won the BBNaija season 7 level-up show, in a separate occasion.

Soma screamed at his meeting with Davido, “I see am ooo,” indicating his pleasure at finally seeing the famed musician.

Fans have swamped the post’s comment section with reactions to the video.

See some reactions below:

@etschadee01: “Davido recognizes soma but don’t even know who phyna is, this life try get grace.”

@OkaforModupe: “Cheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee. Thanks @davido u know our fave @soooooommmmmaaaaaa.”

@OkaforModupe: “We can’t keep calm we can’t sleep the joy is doing us werewerewerewerewerewere in Bella’s voice.”

@OkaforModupe: “OBO my number 1 fave , much respect. Congrats baba twins.”

@Okoroaforlaura: “You are moving with the big boys now.”

@deborah86361128: “I don watch this video like 50 times now now see my david and my somsom and then etsanyi will be 26 in 30min time only me ? God ooo.”