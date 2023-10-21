Big Brother Naija All stars winner, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, popularly known as Ilebaye, recently shared her star-struck encounter with the Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido.

The reality star and model revealed that she was too shy to even approach the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker for a video in a post on her social media page.

Following her revelation, Fans encouraged her to be bolder and more confident in dealing with such situations given her own status as a star.

See some reactions below:

@1stus001: “That’s serious… You’re doing well but next do share a video with us alright, keep exploring baby girl. OBO for a reason.”

@NobleBenz: “You’re also a celebrity now so no need to be shy. Next time walk up to him and relate, David is a nice guy. Be bold Hope this helps.”

@Johanna54577637: “No Baye no..want a video for you and davido with your new song.. purrrrrr,let him join the gage purrrrrrrrr..we love you Baye and enjoy this trip with your friends.”

@lizzy9321: “Don’t do dis to us next time oo my baby just have fan nd don’t b shy next time.”

@Cherish90495263: “We need that picture my love. Please go back.”

@FemiGold_dmw: “I bet you Dey happy pass when you collect the 120M.”

@ChefAnnie94: “Go back ooo star must not be shy see bragging right wey I Dey wait for.”

See post: