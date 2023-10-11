Paul Okoye, half of the iconic music duo P-Square, has taken to social media to express his concerns about Nigeria’s current economic situation. He highlighted the significant impact of rising costs on everyday life in an Instagram story, particularly in the context of soaring diesel prices.

Okoye revealed that his monthly diesel expenditure has risen to a whopping 3 million Naira. This amount, he pointed out, is nearly 20 times what he paid for his first car, which cost him 120,000 Naira many years ago. The stark difference between these two expenses serves as a stark reminder of the economic difficulties that many Nigerians face.

He wrote …

“Bought my first car 120k naira years back and I was very proud of that …now I spend 3m naira on diesel for just a month …

Total madness

Only God knows what a common man is going through”

See post below …