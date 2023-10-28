Bolanle Ninalowo, a Nollywood actor, has cleared the air about his divorce from Bunmi.

The actor stated in an interview with TVC ‘Your View’ that, contrary to rumors, he never cheated on his wife and never physically assaulted her.

He mentioned how no one knew about his wife until he began celebrating her on social media, and then she became a celebrity.

He added that when he meets another woman tomorrow and he falls in love with her, he will do the same thing he did for his ex as he is a lover.

“You can’t wear a mask for 6 months, not to talk of 5 or 6 years. If you have a woman, any kind of woman in today’s world, where people must be heard. A woman as beautiful that you saw me celebrating. First of all, none of you guys knew that woman until I brought her out to celebrate her. Everything you celebrate today is of me celebrating a woman. She is not a Star, she became a star through me through my love. So get that fact very clear, when I meet another woman tomorrow and I fall in love with her, I’ll do exactly the same thing. I am lover”.

Also in the interview, he revealed that he doesn’t consider his ex-wife a mistake in his life, as their relationship was divine.

Complimenting himself, he noted one can’t have a destination without a journey, and his ex was part of his journey.