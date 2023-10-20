Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo sparked a discussion on social media after hinting at finding love again, barely two months after he announced his separation from his wife of over ten years, Bunmi.

The ‘Far From Home’ actor, via his Instagram page, begged his fans for some dating advice as he stated that he doesn’t know how it feels like anymore to woo a lady

The thespian asked for tips on how he could woo his new lady, as he admitted that he he’s feeling some type of way, which made his heart tingle.

Bolanle further pointed out how one only has one life to live and he tried to make things work, and now he feels that he is ready to finally move on.

Taking to the comment section, many questioned if it was that easy to move on from one’s partner so quickly.

Nickky Lawve wrote, “Wait so it is that easy to move on from marriage? Someone u had children with? Share the same bed with you for years? Bonded for years.

Only Xmimi wrote, “Now now he don fall in love since 5 years. I’m still here

Amie Tori wrote, “New ke, something you’ve been doing steady

Properties By Susan wrote, “Another Yul in the building

Nickie Goldee wrote, “Oga remove pride and tell your wife you are sorry

Trina Joness wrote, “Mtchewwwwww trying to trigger your ex-wife

Queen Of D Sun wrote, “So quick?

Olabisi Ajibona wrote, “You need to move on because this life is not hard