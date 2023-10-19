South African music sensation, Tyla has revealed that she would love to go on a romantic date with Nigerian artist Rema.

When ‘Water’ hitmaker was asked during a recent interview with Apple Music which celebrity she would like to bring to prom, she brought up Rema.

She said: “Rema would be cute. I hung out with him last year, and we took pictures together. That was so dramatic.

“After that situation I realised that Hollywood is just vibes like you can’t trust everything you see cause that looked like a scandal. Even I started believing [we were dating]. But we are just friends.”

We’d recall that in August, Rema surprised Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend Justin Skye with a birthday date, which led to suspicions of a romance between the two music stars.