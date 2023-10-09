Award-winning Afrobeats singer, David “Davido” Adeleke gushes over the achievement of his junior colleague, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, in the United States of America.

During a recent interview on UAE’s #1 Music Station The Kris Fade Show, the DMW label boss expressed shock at how ‘Calm Down‘ by Rema held it down on U.S. charts.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner stated that it is unbelievable how Afrobeats has grown globally and that he’s proud to see stars like Rema killing it across the globe.

“Years ago, I never thought a Nigerian artiste would have a Top 5 record in America. Rema has had Top 5 records in America for the past eight months, non-shaken,” he stated.

We recall that Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ and its remix featuring Selena Gomez recently achieved a new feat as the first Nigerian song to stay a year on U.S. Billboard.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/Gistloverbl0g/status/1711258021110714467?s=20