Tolani Shobajo, a reality TV star better known by the moniker TolaniBaj, detailed in a statement what would happen to her body if a business proposal is accepted by a person with sufficient financial resources.

She made this declaration in an exclusive interview with “Bhad and Boujee” a few weeks after she was eliminated from the just finished BBNaija All Stars edition competition.

Tolani who spoke in the interview with the unknown lady stated, “if you cheat on me, I’ll cheat on you. If I’m able to present you with a proposal like, ‘I have this business idea, what do you think about it?’ and you can power it, I would be turned on.”

She also described the effect it has on a specific part of her body.

Her statement sparked mixture of reactions among social media users.

See some reactions below:

@OyinTGSPE: “But you didn’t give NEO any business ideas b4 he turn u ön.”

@HWokocha: “Wati dis world dey turn into, No Shame again from this gender.”

@Spec_did_it: “Na only rubbish una dey always like to talk about.”

@G_Samito: “Every time you want to see some class in this girl.. she finds a way to remind you she’s razz.”

@kvngarhlexx: “Top class Olosho! Go girl… you got it on Periodttttttt! Pur.”

@Enyinnaya49: “Just wait give anybody enough time. Wetin de mind go come out.”

@SPerry061197: “Na she talk am ooo if you come use am drag her she go vex block you.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: