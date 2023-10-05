BBNaija All-stars housemate, TolaniBaj has trolled Christy O amidst her alleged affair with their colleague, Kess.

Recall that in July this year, Christy slut-shamed Tolani due to her behaviour in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

“It’s funny how you are slutshaming

someone, when everyone knows farmcity

is your hustling spot

#BBNAIIStars” she had written.

After news of her alleged affair with Kess went viral, Tolani took to Twitter to hit back at her.

She wrote:

“You will continue to get exposed and self destruct for this narrative you cooked about me.

You see how quick karma came?

This is just the beginning”

Christy O then replied: “Stfu… B ch”

See their exchange below:

