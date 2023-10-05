Superstar Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, has revealed the role his friend, late Indian rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala played in the revitalisation of his craft.

The self-acclaimed African Giant recounted going through artistic bankruptcy and at the time, Wala was his only source of inspiration because he was “musically exhausted.”

The Grammy winner, stated this while being interviewed on BBC Radio 1Xtra, said he had listened to every music, but none was making sense to him.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner said he was working on a joint project with Sidhu Moose Wala before he was assassinated in May 2022.

He said; “He [Sidhu Moose Wala] was one of the biggest inspirations I had at a time when I felt like I’ve already musically done it all. I felt like I’d exhausted myself musically in my head because I was listening to everything and nothing was making sense to me.

“I felt like I’ve already spoken about everything. I already said everything [in songs]. But Sidhu brought another angle to my musicality. He is a legend. The legend of Punjab. There will never be another one.”