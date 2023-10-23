Amid the ongoing custody battle with his estranged wife, OAP Oladotun Ojuolape, better known as Do2dtun, has revealed a previously unknown information about himself.

The media personality said, while sharing a photo online, that he is finally free from the limitations of a person’s imagination of him. He described himself as a nonconformist with a huge heart.

The father of two claimed that true fathers love their children unconditionally, not just occasionally. He mentioned how many people don’t know which is appropriate.

He said he knows he’s on the right track, though, because things haven’t been easy.

“I know I’m on the right path because things stopped

being easy…..

Let me just say this, Real Dads don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love

without end..? Some of you can’t ever understand that and it’s okay.

I am free from the shackles of your imagination of me. I am just a non-conformist with a big heart. It’s not a crime

Ojuolape, oya back to work!!!”.

Netizens took to his comment section to leave words of encouragement.

Bosun Musa wrote, “God is with you brother

Oluwatoyin wrote, “You really tried your best to have a good relationship with your children but their mother says No. History will not forget, social media will bring it for them in future to see what their mum has done to deny you access to them

Til Dados wrote, “God is your strength, and thanks for teaching them how to act with their kids

Iszymhan wrote, “Energy dad. Don’t worry, when the time comes “Afefe ma fe, a ma ri furo adiye”. Keep doing your thing. No distraction. You are a pioneer and still d best in the game. Energy Dad for life”.