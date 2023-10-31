Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, a Nigerian artist, has criticised the situation of the country.

The second half of the legendary music duo Psquare underlined how elderly people are the leaders of tomorrow in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

“In Africa especially Nigeria… Elders are the leaders of tomorrow.

Take that with you”.

Many concurred with the singer as they noted how in most countries, the elders are the ones ruling.

One Don Tyga wrote, “The United States ya use as yardsticks got an 80-year-old doddering around their white house, remember?

One Fvckery Chichi wrote, “Even in America and China

One Ezenwa Sonny wrote, “Na mumu dey worry this one, these elders are youths yesterday, continue foøling yourself

One Iyke Nneji wrote, “These so-called elders hate to be asked certain questions, if you do just know that you will be considered rude and stubborn

One Donking wrote, “Where is the lie? Crooked evil elders at that

One Blessed Prinx Cosmetics wrote, “Elders don collect Leaders of tomorrow from children

One Nchofa wrote, “Very true with the living ancestors in Cameron as president, senate president and speaker of house of assembly. People we grew up knowing as leaders. Our children still know them as leaders

One Vee Vogee wrote, “Because the supposed leaders are obsessed with Elders. From father, now we’re dealing with Granpa. Tufiakwa”.