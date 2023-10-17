Popular Nigerian singer and one half of the sensational music duo Psquare, Paul Okoye has come out to express his compassion for future generations after a certain social media user compared burial ceremonies.

This is coming following the display of wealth at the burial of Grammy winner, Wizkid’s mother and the post of another Twitter user, claiming that businessman, Obi Cubana is the real odogwu (rich man) whose mother’s burial remains undefeated.

The ‘Reason With Me’ hitmaker took to his Instagram story, @iamkingrudy, to post how sorry he was for the next generation.

In his words he said;

“The present generation i pity Una future 😷

Can you imagine people comparing burial ceremony?

Una go hear am 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️”

See post here: