Ashmusy, a popular skit creator and influencer, emphasizes how hurtful it is when people attribute her success to men rather than her own hard work.

She stated this in a recent interview with Punch Saturday Beats, where she lamented how society is quick to attribute women’s success to men.

The comedienne said:

“Linking a woman’s success to men can be annoying and hurtful. That is the reason I want to rebrand myself. It can be hurtful when a young girl works so hard, and all her efforts are linked to a man.

“After I reflected on everything I had been doing so far, from my dressing to my videos, I decided to correct them by changing that narrative. I am still an entertainer and I still have to entertain in some way, but it will be done in a better way.”

“The idea of rebranding myself has been in my head since 2022, but I just wanted to be sure I was ready; and also I wanted clear all my pending deals. I felt the need to leave that stage for another one.

“Covering up myself (in outfits) is a part of my rebranding. I hated the fact that a man was said to be the source of my success. That narrative was hurtful, because I know how hard I work to make every single dime. I will ascribe my success to God, consistency and hard work.”

Speaking on what about her she’s most proud of, she said:

“I have been able to build myself to a certain level in every aspect without having to depend on any man. My family has been supportive too.”