Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko popularly known as Simi has dragged skitmakers, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj over a video illustrating how African mothers behave.

A few days ago, a supposedly funny video was shared on the page of Ashmusy where she and her fellow skitmakers including Nons Miraj portrayed how African mothers have at events.

Ashmusy, Nons Miraj, and the other skit makers were dressed up as elderly mothers at the restaurant eating in a hurry and also taking pictures like the way the old used to when they attend events.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to the video, the ‘Duduke’ crooner has slammed the influencers as she described the video as a mess. According to Simi, the picture depicted in the video by the skit makers is not how it actually is in reality as many mothers she knows do not behave as such.

She tweeted; “That video about African moms where they looked a mess and were eating like dogs made me mad af. I don’t know anybody’s mom that acts like that. Y’all get your jokes together.”

https://x.com/SympLySimi/status/1711239732670169102?s=20

https://x.com/SympLySimi/status/1711240422901592149?s=20