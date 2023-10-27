Blessing CEO, a well-known relationship therapist, drags IVD while discussing how she met him and what she knows about him.

She had before criticized Davido for allegedly owing him 4.5 million naira for a car he had bought.

To refute Davido’s claim that he owes IVD any money for the automobile purchase, IVD took to social media.

She claimed in a recent Instagram post that she was unaware of the car dealer prior to the controversy surrounding his wife’s passing.

As his therapist, she had made an effort to support him and give him hope for his five children so he doesn’t pass away.dosing with tablets.

Blessing CEO wrote:

“First I don’t have anything to do With ivd, he was just my client and his therapist. I have never even heard of him in my entire life until that day his wives scandal trended and I contributed my own opinion I Daddy frz live video …

Ikechukwu is an illiterate I was jus building him up and helping him o because he said he wanted to live for his 5 children

No 2. The very first time I met ivd in my life was that day ke put a death note on his story, out of pity after people reached out to me, I run like mumu call am, beg am to stop, enter cab rush go meet ivd , by then him don over dose himself with drugs, I swear to GOD I stood for 7 hours watching him and hoping he won’t die. Him finally wake up and that was how therapy start oooo. Ivd come say him like me, but because of his history of women and lekki gals I tell am fo concentrate and heal because I don’t want to be a rebound.”

