After attempting to break a world record like Hilda Baci, Chef Dammy has admitted that she has been living in fear of attacks for months.

She gained notoriety online following her attempt to break Hilda Baci’s 120 cooking hour record in the Guinness World Records competition.

Chef Dammy detailed how “men of God” had harassed, cursed, and humiliated her for months following the cook-a-thon.

According to her, she has been living in constant fear and nearly died a few days ago.

In her write up, Chef Dammy wrote; By the time we are done with you, you will not be able to stand on your feet again”

this was from the acclaimed “people of God”. Among many of the countless insults, curses, threats and bullying.

Now, I understand the content of 1 Peter 4:17, Surely judgment will begin from the house of God.

The first time the man of God tried to challenge my God he failed, then he told me to prepare for war.

But these are the people of God,

Are they not supposed to be Godly?

Assuming I had died few days ago; people would’ve understood better what I’ve been facing, by the testimony of those around me.

But I’ll still try and bind my piece because it is a testimony that others can learn from.

I know about gods

that is why I chose the undefeatable God. Surely they shall gather,

but they that be with me are more than they that be with them.

I’ve been in constant fear for my life.

Countless times they’ve tried to destroy me as promised,

but with God I keep moving as if nothing ever happened.

Shouldn’t we have gotten over this?

I mean it’s 4 months already,

guess you will not stop until I stop breathing? I’ll try to update this piece, while I try to hold unto my peace.



