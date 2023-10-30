Anita Joseph, a Nigerian actress has shared a cryptic message on her Instagram page about jealousy and witchcraft.

According to the curvaceous movie star, jealousy is the final class one must attend before turning into a witch.

Her post reads: “Jealousy is the last class to attend before becoming a witch.”

Also captioning the post, Anita Joseph wrote: “And you must graduate shallom.”

See reactions trailing her post;

iamdekaviv said: “Not at all,,it is Internship or just 3months probation before becoming a permanent one.”

mercychic wrote: “Wahala everywhere😂😂 Hate jealous people🙌 Very low circle keeping💯👌🏾”

am_kingdavid penned: “Na so a lot of them dey Jealous Davido…He is a blessed child with a Golden Spoon 🙌🙌”

missundisputtedfidelis reacted: “Ma’am I agree with u with my full chest 👏👏👏👏”

liz_osi wrote: “Jealousy is the first class after being a witchcraft. In my dialect, they say ” Jealousy/bad belle pass with craft.”

scholly29902 said: “Still try they call out names with your full chest 😂nothing Dey happen we Dey behind you.”

See below: