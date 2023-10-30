Many people’s hearts were warmed by a Machakos University lecturer who went above and beyond the call of duty by offering to carry a student’s infant during an exam.

Since the touching encounter was caught on tape and circulated on social media, the sympathetic lecturer has received a great deal of praise.

When philanthropist Dennis Mbugua shared the inspirational event on Facebook, the incredible story became public.

The post included a picture of the kind lecturer, Ruth Mburu, actively supervising an examination while nursing the sleeping infant on her back.

Netizens Reactions…

Joyce Maina said; “This is so good a heart of a mother.”

Rasta Gal Li said_; “Wow congratulations thanks mama.”

Jacob Makenzi; “From the look I think the lecturer is called madam Mburu…. though I stand to be corrected if am wrong.”

Mc Culture said; “And the father of the child is somewhere relaxing with another university student girl.”

Dorothy Osoro said; “Be blessed madam for the caring heart.” Beatrice Katunge: “Humanity at high level, bravo mamaa”

