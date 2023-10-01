A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate moving to the United Kingdom few years after wishing for a chance to travel to London.

In July 2021, the guy known as Cheche declared his desire to travel abroad if he saw 2k, and although he must have posted it as a joke, his dream has become reality.

“If i see 2k now.. London straight. On god😭”, he had tweeted.

Fast-forward to September 2023 and he gave an update with some cool photos of himself at the Manchester Airport.

He bade farewell to his former city of residence, Ibadan in Oyo state, and noted that even though he did not move to London as he wished, he still celebrated a chance at new beginnings.

Cheche wrote; “Oh well, nobi London. Ibadan it’s been a pleasure…cheers to new beginnings 🥂”

See more photos: