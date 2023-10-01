A young guy named Benkingsley Nwashara narrates the transformation of an abandoned baby he saved three years ago, as well as the unprofessionalism he encountered at the hands of police officers.

On X (previously Twitter) he recounted the difficulties he had at the hands of police officials on the night he found the child on the microblogging platform.

Benkingsley made this known in response to a social media who emphasized the ill treatment at the hands of female police officers.

In response, Benkingsley stated that he faced a similar experience at the hand of three female officers on the night he found the abandoned child.

Recounting how he saved the baby he wrote;

“Sorry to post this, it was the 3 female police officers on shift that night at the Station where I took this little angel to, that told me they can’t do anything for her and that I should take her away. They were all mothers in their 40s.

Thank God for the DPO, a Yoruba man who I met the next morning and he ordered one of the female officers to escort us to the different hospitals we went to for the next 3 days so they will see it as emergency and attend to us as quick as possible. He even gave us his personal car and his driver for 2days.

Though I understand that they were afraid the baby might die in their hands but hey you’re police officer and I’m a private citizen. You should know better on what could be done immediately for the dying baby. I took the risk of taking a dying baby to my one room apartment.

Anything could have happened. But I thank God the worst didn’t happen. Some female officers are really heartless for real. They were merely showing empathy verbally but outrightly indifferent on what could be done to help or save a dying baby.

I had to call my female friend to come over to my house that night to help me out. I have never babysat a child or anyone before. This baby drank more than 8 satchets of water that night. We didn’t rush her with food. She stooled upto to 15 times the same night. Terrific night”