Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, popularly known Tochi has given his opinion on the recent tragic passing of Porthacourt student, Justina.

Taking to his social media platform, Tochi implied that a lot of people, most especially women might not be completely aware or do not care about their boyfriend’s source of income.

He made the observation that many women do not ask their lovers/partners how they make money as long as they are getting being pampered by their boyfriends. The reality star emphasised how important this problem is.

Tochi said: “Many of you don’t even know what your Boyfriends do for a living! As long as “zaddy has money! And spoil you! “Terrible.”

This statement comes after the tragic story of Justina’s death, which started when her lover was caught trying to dispose of her severed body parts.

