In a touching video, market vendors can be seen congratulating a man who, after 14 years of marriage and no children, is now the proud parent of twins.

Prior to the birth, the guy and his spouse had attempted for 14 years to have a child together, but had been unsuccessful. Their Creator gave them two at a time when he chose to bless them.

The moment his coworkers at the market celebrated him after he told them the news is captured on a video that went viral online.

They all joined in his happiness, and others started sprinkling him with powdered white and giving him happy taps all over.

All of the traders were observed rejoicing at his presence, grinning broadly and clearly happy.

As they congratulate him on their social media profiles, netizens have also joined in his happiness.

