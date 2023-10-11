Ace Nigerian singer, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido has made a public service announcement on the internet for users to stop spreading old pictures of himself.

He issued the warning amid reports and photos in circulation on social media that he and Chioma Rowland have welcomed a set of twins in the United States.

Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday, Davido asked people to stop circulating old pictures in what seems to be a response to the reports that had gone viral in recent days.

He tweeted; ”Stop circulating old pictures thank you ❤️”

