A lady has found herself in a problem as her married boyfriend threatens to evict her after she found out she’s living in the same house with his other side chicks.

The story was shared by a Twitter user who revealed that the house was supposedly rented by the man.

However, she later discovered on the man’s birthday that other female occupants of the house were also dating him.

When she confronted him about it, he threatened to evict her if she doesn’t mind her business.

The full story read:

“My cousin just moved into a new estate in Lagos, where her married boyfriend lives.apparently he rented the apartment for her so she could be close to him. After few weeks she met a woman at the estate gym and they connected as gym partners…

Few days ago her married boyfriend was celebrating his birthday only for the woman she met in the gym to post on her Whatsapp status and wished him as her husband. Two other girls in her compound posted his picture too as their boyfriends.

She later found out that he owns the house and he claimed to have rented for her and he puts all his side chicks there, He was so coded my cousin never saw him enter the compound unless he wants to come and see her.

After some weeks she confronted him and he said She should mind her business or move out of his house. She’s still minding her business till now”