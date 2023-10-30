Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, reacts after a journalist placed his net worth at $5M million dollars.

The Twitter journalist known as Zoba The Great, took to the micro blogging platform to claim that the ‘Leg over’ hitmaker is currently worth a staggering 5 million dollars.

He further alleged that the Empawa record label boss held a low-key wedding with Temi Otedola.

The tweet read:

“Mr. Eazi’s networth is around $5millon dollars. He just quietly married Otedola’s daughter. We no even know. Na because of his new song wey he release and the wife use style announce am, na how we take know.

But you wey no get upto 2 million home and abroad, you want to host one in town wedding with your wife that is still second year student who doesn’t have money for departmental dues.”

“Clap for yourself.”

Reacting to this, Mr Eazi disapprove the net wort he stated, describing it as ‘disrespectful’ and threatened to sue him for defamation.

“The Evil Genius Net worth is not $5m that’s erroneously disrespectful! please correct yourself before I sue you for defamation!!,” Mr Eazi wrote.

See the exchange below:

https://x.com/mreazi/status/1718615606818226589?s=20