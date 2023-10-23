The health condition of the Nollywood veteran, Mr Ibu is reported to have gotten worse due to the decay of some parts of his body.

Controversial Tiktoker, VeryDarkMan gave the update from his recent visit to the actor’s hospital while pleading for funds to help him get back on his feet.

According to VeryDarkMan, Mr Ibu has a condition causing a blood clot in his leg, which has resulted in the decay of some parts of his body.

He revealed that the veteran comic actor is getting ready for two surgeries as of Monday morning as his condition has become critical.

He said:

“Mr ibu condition has moved from bad to worst, at this point only God knows his fate, I will be rushed in for 2 surgeries this morning,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video below: