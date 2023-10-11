Popular Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo, has joined a long list of celebrity mothers, lamenting over their kids’ love and affection for their father.

The Yoruba actress, took to her official Instagram page, to express her irritation over how people continue to tell her how her son bears a striking resemblance with his father and not her.

Not happy by their observation, she questioned if they had seen her real face as she noted how they always pointed out how her 6-month-old son is his father’s look alike.

The mother of one stated that though she isn’t pained, she believes God will compensate her.

“All of you shouting Baby T.A is his father’s look-alike, he’s his father’s DNA, he’s father’s carbohydrate yen yen yen… Have you people seen my real face before? It’s not like it’s paining me o. It’s just that… I know my God will compensate me”.

“Last slide is how I’m looking at all of you…….

The Lord will fight my battle and I will hold my peace”.

Fans and colleague took to her comment section to console her.

See some comments below:

Actress Jumoke Odetola wrote, “Take heart

Allwell Ademola wrote, “Pls tell me where he take resemble you, Omo Daddy e gangan

Racheal Adelaja wrote, “Na true ooo, I swear Daddy e lojo lotoo oooo. Take heart sis.

Omatayo Abake wrote, “Baby T.A looks like you joor, especially with the dimples when he smiles, maybe some people are not looking straight

Yeti Adeyeye wrote, “Don’t worry my love. He looks like your real face (don’t know where you kept the real face Sha)

Bakky Adeoye wrote, “Sorry my daughter. Yes!! Ur God will compensate you and you know how? Bring ur ear, let me tell you