In an open interview, Alex Unusual explained how her manager stole all the money she earned as a star after her 2018 season.

When Alex appeared as a guest speaker at the FinTribe event, where roughly 3000 women were seated to learn about finances, she disclosed this information.

The viewers fell in love with Alex Unusual while she was living in the Big Brother Naija house.

She gained a considerable following after the show thanks to her charm, friendliness, and relatability, which made her a fan favorite. After BBNaija, she started a journey that was filled of opportunities, endorsements, and achievement.

She disclosed that her manager, who was in charge of her earnings and financial matters, had disappeared with the entire amount of money she had made over the course of a year and had made it challenging for her to continue her education at the film school.

in reaction, @Kwen_gee said: “Look at you now👏See how you made lemonade out of lemon.. Today was your day. Back to getting the bag”.

@BBNaijarace: “Yet you came through shining 🌟 God’s on Alex is Loud! 🙌🏼✨

@Daughterofzion: “God isn’t asleep 👏👏👏 look at u now!”.

@Kelechi: “Keep telling your stories girl it’s one of Grace”.

See her post below: