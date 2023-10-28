Renowned Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has revealed the reason behind his marriage crash.

The veteran, fondly called Nollywood bad boy, made this revelation in an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, where shared how delayed grief ended his marriage.

He disclosed that the main problem is his inability to properly grief for his late mother. The actor confessed that he had postponed the grieving process, and when he finally confronted this sadness, it had already done damaged his marriage. His mother held an extraordinary place in his heart, and her passing was an especially catastrophic blow.

Jim Iyke recounted receiving the heartbreaking news of his mother’s demise during a BBC interview, leaving him utterly shattered.

He also shared that he was in the midst of building a house for his beloved mother before she passed.