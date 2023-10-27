Buzzing Nollywood actor, Akeem Adeyemi is filled with joy after his wife gave birth to a baby boy after five miscarriages.

The thespian disclosed that he and his wife have been married for seven years but have been unable to conceive children due to his wife’s five miscarriages and three failed IVF attempts.

After seven years of marriage and days of grieving day and night over the matter, he shed tears of pleasure at becoming a parent.

In his words;

“God did it! Tears of joy can’t stop flowing … After seven years of marriage… Five miscarriages Three failed IVF When all hope was lost… Miraculously, God did… He surprised Sarah and made the impossible possible. Truly, what God can not do does not exist! Ni Tooto Oluwa to sin 🙏🙏🙏 You shall become a blessing to your generation Ati mo ibere, ani mo opin e You shall live to fulfil God’s plan in your life .”

“Dear Mom, I wish you were here to witness this priceless moment you have been waiting for years 🤦‍♂️😭, but God knows best and I am sure you are watching over us from Heaven as an angel You can call me the latest big daddy. I am more than elated. 🕺🕺 Congratulations to the latest mom @beautybymarylyn .

