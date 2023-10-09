Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka better known by his stage name Ruger almost dodged an attack on Israel after his performance in Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, October 7, Ruger performed to an overwhelming crowd in a concert for his devoted fans in Tel Aviv City, Israel.

After hearing the disturbing news about the attack, the singer took to Instagram to reassure his well-wishers of his safety.

The ‘Asiwaju’ hitmaker stated that the war began immediately after he and his team left Israel, identifying Tel Aviv as the focal point.

He pleaded for global peace, extending his heartfelt thoughts, love, and prayers to the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. Ruger then implored his followers to join him in sending their prayers to Israel.

He wrote:

“Israel is at war now and it’s very sad. It started as soon as I and my team took off from Tel Aviv to head back home. So guys !!! I really appreciate your concern I’m safe. But please we need peace in the world right now!!! We don’t want innocent people dying we just want to LIVE AND LOVE #prayforisrael. LOVE YOU O.”

See post and reactions below;