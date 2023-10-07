Afrobeats sensation, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known by his stage name Ruger, reveals he likes dating multiple women at the same time due to his dislike of “being alone or single.”

The ‘Asiwaju’ hitmaker made this known in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide, where he talked about his relationship style.

“Dating more than three, or four women at the same time is fun in a way. There is a way I patterned these things [laughs].

“I don’t like being alone, I can’t lie. I don’t like being alone or single. I like to be with someone whether it’s a relationship or just something. I just like being with someone. So, if we break up today, there’s another person filling up that space. I can’t be alone. I don’t like being alone. I love to have someone I can just be with and just vibe.”

Ruger added that despite his style of relationship and treating women with no love, they keep coming because “ladies are attracted to what’s not good for them.”