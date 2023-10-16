Chidera John, a Nigerian lady who graduated with first class honors in Biochemistry, has died in an accident, one month after the burial if her father.

According to reports, the young lady, who was only 22 years old, died on October 14th.

It was gathered that Chidera had buried her dad on 21st September, 2023.

On 30th September, she graduated with first class honors in Biochemistry.

Tragically, the life of the young promising lady was cut short as she was involved in an accident that claimed her life On October 14, 2023.

The news of her death was shared by her friends via Facebook.

May her soul rest in Peace! Amen.

