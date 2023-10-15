Media personality Dotun has taken replied his estranged wife Taiwo Oyebanjo and also dares his brother-in-law singer, D’Banj to provide evidence of paying his rent while he was still married to Taiwo.

Taiwo had in her response to her ex-husband last night, October 14th 2023 alleged that her brother, D’Banj, paid the couple’s house rent while they were married and even bought them a car that Dotun still uses till date.

Reacting to her statement, OAP Dotun said the car Taiwo mentioned was a wedding gift from D’Banj. He revealed that he also bought Taiwo a car as a push gift when she had one of their daughters.

He then asked if the house he bought or her trip to the US to birth their daughters were also funded by D’Banj. Dotun further asked if the N15 million he allegedly lent Taiwo’s mum was also from D’Banj.

Dotun went further to alleged that Taiwo had an abortion for an ex-boyfriend who is a doctor and tried to blame him for it.

He said that their mariage reached its breaking point because Taiwo was “married to her “brother and gave her “mantle of reasoning” to her mother.

