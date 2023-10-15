Following the public call-out by her ex-husband for not granting him access to his children, OAP Do2dtun’s ex-wife Taiwo Oyebanjo has chosen to break her silence.

The renowned media personality, has been making headlines recently as he struggles with his attempts to gain access to his children. He has been publicly vocal about his frustrations and has accused both his ex-wife and her brother, singer, D’banj, of blocking his access to his children.

Do2dtun’s ex-wife has taken the opportunity to address the allegations and provide her own side of the story. She emphasized that every decision she has made throughout this ordeal has been guided by her unwavering determination to protect herself and her daughters from the shadow of abuse. Normally a private individual when it comes to her personal life, she felt compelled to address the matter and provide her side of the story.

In a heartfelt statement shared on her social media platforms, she opened up about the immense pain she endured during the eight years of their marriage. This included enduring various forms of abuse, including sexual, emotional, and psychological abuse. The trauma she endured during this time is something she deeply believes she may never fully recover from. Her primary objective, she revealed, is to shield her daughters from growing up in an environment marred by the same trauma and abuse.

