A video of Nigerian singer Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, better known as Bella Shmurda, wearing a singlet once owned by his late friend Mohbad has gone viral, eliciting mixed reactions.

Bella Shmurda was seen in the video wearing a black singlet that was allegedly owned by his late friend, Mohbad, who died earlier in September.

Mohbad was rumored to have died from an ear infection, but there hasn’t been concrete evidence to support these claims, as investigations are still ongoing.

Weeks after Mohbad’s death and the arrest of individuals suspected to be involved, Bella Shmurda, who seems to find it hard to forget his late friend, wore Mohbad’s singlet to an event.

People who watched the video after it surfaced on the internet flooded the comment section of the post to express their views.

See some reactions below:

@JtBy2568: “They sell this singlet in rahman jago’s boutique anyways may mohbad soul rest in peace.”

@barbahtunde: “Justice for mohbad. May almighty Allah let his soul rest in perfect peace.”

@usefulpain1: “No matter what this Bella will never be the same. Deep down inside him.”

@Realtonyblack1: “Showing love costs anyone nothing but the wicked as no rest.”

@O_omayoza: “For a sec I thought that was mohbad.”

@Diamond_presh1: “Rip mohbad, We miss you.”

Watch the video below;