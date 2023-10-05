BBNaija reality star, Pere denies knowing his co-star, Alex Asogwa as he addresses his quarrel with Doyin David.

Recall that the former US military officer and Doyin got into a heated argument where he punched through a wall.

Following that, Pere and Alex Unusual had a fight over a bed, and when Alex was on the mattress, Pere turned it over.

He discussed punching through a wall in a recent YouTube video when he was speaking. He said that since individuals periodically break things, what he did was completely acceptable behavior.

When he was asked by the lady interviewing him about his fight with Alex, pere said that he does not known who Alex is.

Watch the video below: