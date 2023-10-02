BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Frodd has advised his friend and colleague, Mercy Eke to evaluate her friends.

Taking to his Instagram page, the reality star pointed out that “life is about a close circle of co winners who you call friends.”

Frodd suggested that Mercy Eke should surround herself with people who are also winners, and who will support her and help her achieve her goals.

The entrepreneur also reminded his friend that she is a winner and that she should only associate with people who believe in her and want her to succeed.

According to him, she is a “star” and has an “aura of a winner.”

He wrote;

“Life is about a close circle of co winners who you call friends

Not co haters who are refered to as frenemies

Padi me , you are a star 🌟 and you have proven that you have an aura of a winner

Congratulations 🎉 once again @official_mercyeke”

In a Twitter post, Frodd advised Mercy to evaluate her friends.

“@real_mercyeke Padi, you’d need

deloitte to evaluate people you

thought were friends”he wrote.

Reacting it this, a fan of Mercy listed out people she should avoid.

“Come for me o if you like

Mercy Eke should distance herself from

Venita

Angel

Diane that one was neither here nor there

Kokobykhloe weyrey was busy posting baye and

calling her my baby

Ike (blocked)

Erica (blocked)

Uti

Abeg help me add the rest

All of them” she wrote.

See below:



