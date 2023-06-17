Laila Charani, the fifth wife of billionaire businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, has been questioned by her fans regarding her apparent social distance from her husband at a recent event.

The beauty queen who hails from Morocco shared pictures from a recent event that she and her husband attended.

In the photos, Laila Charani can be seen standing at a significant distance from Ned Nwoko, which has stirred curiosity among many.

The beauty Queen explained that she and her husband were attending an event hosted by the Moroccan ambassador, which included various ministers of Oil and Gas from Morocco, Mauritania, and other countries.

“My husband and I attended the hosting by Moroccan ambassador of various hosting of oil and gas from Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal Gambia, Ivory Coast, and others. They are all in Nigeria in connection with the gas pipeline project from Nigeria to Morocco to Europe. It is the biggest single project between Nigeria and Morocco and the Ecowas and political prospects that this project will bring to the continent”. She wrote.

Reacting…

Parky Crea wrote, “Please next time stand on your husband’s side with your bodies touching each other. That’s how couples take group photos unless your religion doesn’t align with that”

Fortu Emho Fukadzi wrote, “And why are u not close to him like Regina does… I hope u r ok in ur marriage”

Precious Okoruwa wrote, “You’re suffering in this marriage, you couldn’t stand close to your husband. Hmmm. Wahala dey ooh”

Mukwa Zhitanaka wrote, “Okay this is weird and soo off. These people might be filthy rich but yooh this is sad.”